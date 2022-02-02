UrduPoint.com

Serbia, Ukraine Drafting Free Trade Agreement - Serbian Presidency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Serbia, Ukraine Drafting Free Trade Agreement - Serbian Presidency

Serbia and Ukraine are drawing up a free trade agreement, which will be completed soon, the press service of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Wednesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Serbia and Ukraine are drawing up a free trade agreement, which will be completed soon, the press service of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Ambassador to Serbia Oleksandr Aleksandrovych paid a farewell visit to Vucic upon completion of his duties.

"President Vucic pointed out that Serbia and Ukraine have opportunities to advance cooperation in various fields for mutual benefit and indicated the need for further development of economic relations, taking into account the untapped potential," press service said in a statement following the meeting.

The parties agreed that in many areas the cooperation between Serbia and Ukraine could be significantly enhanced.

"(Vucic and Aleksandrovych) noted that it is important that the free trade agreement between Serbia and Ukraine will soon be finalized," the statement added.

The sides also stressed that Belgrade and Kiev advocate adherence to international law, both bilaterally and through the work of international organizations and institutions.

The Ukrainian ambassador said he was "especially pleased" to stay and work in Serbia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Visit Belgrade Kiev Serbia Agreement

Recent Stories

Netherlands, Australia Consider Further Steps in M ..

Netherlands, Australia Consider Further Steps in MH17 Plane Crash Investigation ..

2 minutes ago
 Lithuania to Suspend Covid-19 Certificates From Fe ..

Lithuania to Suspend Covid-19 Certificates From February 5

2 minutes ago
 Israeli Police Pledges to Take Measures Preventing ..

Israeli Police Pledges to Take Measures Preventing Abuse of Surveillance

2 minutes ago
 US Puts Several Thousand More Troops on Standby to ..

US Puts Several Thousand More Troops on Standby to Deploy Over Ukraine Crisis - ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden OKs Extra US Troops to Eastern Europe, Soldi ..

Biden OKs Extra US Troops to Eastern Europe, Soldiers to Deploy in Coming Days - ..

2 minutes ago
 Taliban Rejects Allegations of Afghanistan Involve ..

Taliban Rejects Allegations of Afghanistan Involvement in Kazakhstan's Recent Un ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>