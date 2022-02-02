Serbia, Ukraine Drafting Free Trade Agreement - Serbian Presidency

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Serbia and Ukraine are drawing up a free trade agreement, which will be completed soon, the press service of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Ambassador to Serbia Oleksandr Aleksandrovych paid a farewell visit to Vucic upon completion of his duties.

"President Vucic pointed out that Serbia and Ukraine have opportunities to advance cooperation in various fields for mutual benefit and indicated the need for further development of economic relations, taking into account the untapped potential," press service said in a statement following the meeting.

The parties agreed that in many areas the cooperation between Serbia and Ukraine could be significantly enhanced.

"(Vucic and Aleksandrovych) noted that it is important that the free trade agreement between Serbia and Ukraine will soon be finalized," the statement added.

The sides also stressed that Belgrade and Kiev advocate adherence to international law, both bilaterally and through the work of international organizations and institutions.

The Ukrainian ambassador said he was "especially pleased" to stay and work in Serbia.