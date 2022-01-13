UrduPoint.com

Serbia, Unlike NATO Neighbors, Buys Defensive Weapons - President Vucic

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Serbia, Unlike NATO Neighbors, Buys Defensive Weapons - President Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Serbia buys only defensive weapons, the country remains neutral in military terms, unlike its NATO neighbors, who also acquire offensive weapons, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

He said in December that the country's defense budget, which is planned for 2022 in the amount of more than 1.1 billion Euros ($1.26 billion), will be further increased by another 500 million euros to buy equipment and weaponry. In 2022-2023, Belgrade plans to buy about 30 helicopters: 11 H-145s (Airbus), four Mi-35s, three Mi-17s, and 11 Mi-35s previously used by an EU member state.

Overnight to Thursday, in an interview with national television, Vucic answered the question why the arming of Serbia worries its neighbors, especially Croatia.

"They are allowed to arm themselves because they are in NATO. And we, a freedom-loving and militarily neutral state, cannot defend ourselves? They buy offensive weapons, but they are worried because we are buying defensive weapons. They are not worried about the Patria AMV and M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (armored vehicles purchased by Croatia), they are not worried about the 12 Rafale (fighters bought by Croatia)," he said.

Related Topics

NATO Budget Vehicles Vehicle Buy Belgrade Serbia Croatia December TV Allied Rental Modarba Billion Million

Recent Stories

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes sy ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes symposium on E-Commerce

3 hours ago
 Indian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic E ..

Indian Space Agency Successfully Tests Cryogenic Engine for Gaganyaan Spacecraft

3 hours ago
 UN Envoy De Mistura Begins First Trip to Western S ..

UN Envoy De Mistura Begins First Trip to Western Sahara - Spokesperson

3 hours ago
 Govt not scared from any opposition's movement: Ma ..

Govt not scared from any opposition's movement: Maleeka Bukhari

3 hours ago
 Russia to Counter Security Threat With Military Me ..

Russia to Counter Security Threat With Military Means If Politics Fails - Grushk ..

3 hours ago
 Serbian Interior Minister Threatens to Sue Russian ..

Serbian Interior Minister Threatens to Sue Russian Journalist Kara-Murza Over De ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.