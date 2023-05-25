UrduPoint.com

Serbia, US Discuss Significant Progress In Defense Cooperation - Belgrade

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic and the delegation of the US Senate have discussed significant progress achieved in defense cooperation between the countries and agreed on the need to further strengthen their partnership in this field, the Serbian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

US Senators Chris Murphy and Gary Peters are on a working visit to the Balkans. They have already visited Kosovo and Montenegro. Yesterday evening, they arrived in Serbia and met with Vucevic.

"(At the meeting) Minister Vucevic highlighted clearly visible indicators of a significant progress made in mutual relations that are being achieved in the field of defence. In addition, the Minister of Defence emphasised the diversity of areas of mutual interest where the cooperation is carried out, stressing the newly established field of joint participation in multinational peacekeeping operations," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides also discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral defense partnership, the statement read.

"(The senators) conveyed hope that defence cooperation between the two states would be intensified in the period to come," the ministry said.

Additionally, Vucevic noted that Serbia adheres to the principle of military neutrality and supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the statement said.

Last month, Vucevic announced that Serbia would host a multinational military exercise in mid-June, involving the United States and some other NATO members.

