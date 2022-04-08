UrduPoint.com

Serbia Voted For Russian Expulsion From UNHRC Over Threat Of Sanctions - Vucic

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 05:20 AM

Serbia Voted for Russian Expulsion From UNHRC Over Threat of Sanctions - Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Serbia has voted for the expulsion of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over the threats of sanctions against Belgrade itself, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

On Wednesday, the UN General Assembly suspended Russia from the UNHRC in a 93-24 vote, with 58 countries abstaining.

"People ask why we have not voted against or have not abstained. But if we abstain, other countries will be against us, the pressure will increase. At the same time, right today, a decision on the destiny of Serbia - whether we will be excluded from the oil sanctions - is being made," Vucic told Radio Television of Serbia on late Wednesday.

Vucic once again said that Serbia may face harsh restrictions over its decision not to join the sanctions against Russia.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia Vote Oil Belgrade Same Serbia May TV From

Recent Stories

Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - ..

Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - Prime Minister

5 hours ago
 Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healt ..

Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healthy life

6 hours ago
 ATC grants bail to 3 suspects in explosive case

ATC grants bail to 3 suspects in explosive case

6 hours ago
 State Dept. Confirms US Suspended Cybersecurity Co ..

State Dept. Confirms US Suspended Cybersecurity Cooperation Line With Russia - S ..

6 hours ago
 Young woman commits suicide

Young woman commits suicide

6 hours ago
 At Least Four Injured in Shooting in Central Tel A ..

At Least Four Injured in Shooting in Central Tel Aviv - Reports

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.