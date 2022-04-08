Serbia Voted for Russian Expulsion From UNHRC Over Threat of Sanctions - Vucic

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Serbia has voted for the expulsion of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over the threats of sanctions against Belgrade itself, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

On Wednesday, the UN General Assembly suspended Russia from the UNHRC in a 93-24 vote, with 58 countries abstaining.

"People ask why we have not voted against or have not abstained. But if we abstain, other countries will be against us, the pressure will increase. At the same time, right today, a decision on the destiny of Serbia - whether we will be excluded from the oil sanctions - is being made," Vucic told Radio Television of Serbia on late Wednesday.

Vucic once again said that Serbia may face harsh restrictions over its decision not to join the sanctions against Russia.