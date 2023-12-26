Open Menu

Serbia Vows To Allow Vehicles With Kosovo Licence Plates To Enter

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Serbia vows to allow vehicles with Kosovo licence plates to enter

Belgrade will allow vehicles with Kosovo licence plates to enter Serbia beginning in the new year, a government official said, paving way to end a long-standing dispute over the issue

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Belgrade will allow vehicles with Kosovo licence plates to enter Serbia beginning in the new year, a government official said, paving way to end a long-standing dispute over the issue.

With Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia, a move which Belgrade along with its key allies Russia and China refuse to recognise, car plates became a flashpoint over their display of national symbols that former warring foes both object to.

Until now, vehicles from either Kosovo or Serbia could cross the border only if they placed stickers to hide the respective symbols.

The head of Serbia's office for Kosovo did not specify if the practice would continue under the new regulations.

The decision was made to "enable freedom of movement to all vehicles" from Kosovo, state-run RTS reported on Monday, quoting the head of Serbia's office for Kosovo Petar Petkovic.

The decision will begin to be implemented starting from January 1, Petkovic said, but underlined that a "disclaimer" will be posted on every border crossing.

Related Topics

Russia China Vehicles Car Belgrade Independence Serbia Russian Trading System Stock Exchange January Border All From Government

Recent Stories

Commissioner reviews renovation work at PIC

Commissioner reviews renovation work at PIC

1 minute ago
 Railway land worth millions of rupees retrieved fr ..

Railway land worth millions of rupees retrieved from land grabbers

1 minute ago
 HCSTSI President for resolving gas shortage, low-p ..

HCSTSI President for resolving gas shortage, low-pressure issue in all Industria ..

1 minute ago
 Three adults killed while filming video on motorbi ..

Three adults killed while filming video on motorbike

4 minutes ago
 LCCI celebrates Quaid-i-Azam's 147th birth anniver ..

LCCI celebrates Quaid-i-Azam's 147th birth anniversary

4 minutes ago
 Global health security summit preparations planned

Global health security summit preparations planned

4 minutes ago
50% candidates pass NRE step-2 exam

50% candidates pass NRE step-2 exam

4 minutes ago
 FIO establishes cell for insurance claims of Karac ..

FIO establishes cell for insurance claims of Karachi's fire incident victims

4 minutes ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs300m for general polls

Sindh cabinet approves Rs300m for general polls

9 minutes ago
 Two member gang involved in motorcycle theft, 5 st ..

Two member gang involved in motorcycle theft, 5 stolen motorcycles recovered

9 minutes ago
 Water supply to Hyderabad to remain curtailed for ..

Water supply to Hyderabad to remain curtailed for 15 days due to canals closure

9 minutes ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed on Dec 27

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed on Dec 27

46 seconds ago

More Stories From World