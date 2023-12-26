Serbia vows to allow vehicles with Kosovo licence plates to enter

Belgrade will allow vehicles with Kosovo licence plates to enter Serbia beginning in the new year, a government official said, paving way to end a long-standing dispute over the issue

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Belgrade will allow vehicles with Kosovo licence plates to enter Serbia beginning in the new year, a government official said, paving way to end a long-standing dispute over the issue.

With Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia, a move which Belgrade along with its key allies Russia and China refuse to recognise, car plates became a flashpoint over their display of national symbols that former warring foes both object to.

Until now, vehicles from either Kosovo or Serbia could cross the border only if they placed stickers to hide the respective symbols.

The head of Serbia's office for Kosovo did not specify if the practice would continue under the new regulations.

The decision was made to "enable freedom of movement to all vehicles" from Kosovo, state-run RTS reported on Monday, quoting the head of Serbia's office for Kosovo Petar Petkovic.

The decision will begin to be implemented starting from January 1, Petkovic said, but underlined that a "disclaimer" will be posted on every border crossing.