UrduPoint.com

Serbia Vucic To Attend EU-Western Balkans Summit Despite Previous Refusal

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 01:26 AM

Serbia Vucic to Attend EU-Western Balkans Summit Despite Previous Refusal

Serbian President Alexander Vucic said on Monday that he had decided to attend the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Albania, despite previous refusal

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Serbian President Alexander Vucic said on Monday that he had decided to attend the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Albania, despite previous refusal.

Vucic refused to attend the summit after President of Kosovo Albin Kurti had refused to establish a Community of Serb Communes and replaced resigned representatives of the pro-Serbian party, Serb List, in the government with his allies. Vucic warned Kurti against causing any harm to Serbs in Kosovo and said that the officials of the EU should be ashamed of themselves, since they let this happen. After a meeting with EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak on Monday and consultations with members of the cabinet Vucic changed his mind.

"As for the visit to Tirana, there are many useful things for our citizens, for example, when they go to France or Germany, they won't have to pay for roaming. I'm sure we'll have good conversations about it. There are also commitments of sincere gratitude (to the EU) for the support of 165 million Euros ($173 million) that we'll receive for energy, and other good things along the way," Vucic said at a military exercise near the Serbian capital.

He also said that "vanity" of his initial decision would have definitely brought negative consequences for his country.

Vucic added that he was likely to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Related Topics

France Visit Germany Tirana Albania Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

White House Believes Oil Cap Won't Have Long-Term ..

White House Believes Oil Cap Won't Have Long-Term Impact on Global Oil Prices

44 seconds ago
 Russia hits Ukraine grid in latest fatal barrage

Russia hits Ukraine grid in latest fatal barrage

45 seconds ago
 Sanjrani visits Najma's home to offer Fatiha

Sanjrani visits Najma's home to offer Fatiha

47 seconds ago
 Family Gala held at Indonesian Embassy

Family Gala held at Indonesian Embassy

49 seconds ago
 Thousands Protest in Mongolian Capital Amid Coal T ..

Thousands Protest in Mongolian Capital Amid Coal Theft Scandal - Reports

4 minutes ago
 US After G20 Summit Sees Avenues Open for Diplomac ..

US After G20 Summit Sees Avenues Open for Diplomacy With China - White House

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.