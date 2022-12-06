Serbia Vucic to Attend EU-Western Balkans Summit Despite Previous Refusal

Serbian President Alexander Vucic said on Monday that he had decided to attend the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Albania, despite previous refusal

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Serbian President Alexander Vucic said on Monday that he had decided to attend the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Albania, despite previous refusal.

Vucic refused to attend the summit after President of Kosovo Albin Kurti had refused to establish a Community of Serb Communes and replaced resigned representatives of the pro-Serbian party, Serb List, in the government with his allies. Vucic warned Kurti against causing any harm to Serbs in Kosovo and said that the officials of the EU should be ashamed of themselves, since they let this happen. After a meeting with EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak on Monday and consultations with members of the cabinet Vucic changed his mind.

"As for the visit to Tirana, there are many useful things for our citizens, for example, when they go to France or Germany, they won't have to pay for roaming. I'm sure we'll have good conversations about it. There are also commitments of sincere gratitude (to the EU) for the support of 165 million Euros ($173 million) that we'll receive for energy, and other good things along the way," Vucic said at a military exercise near the Serbian capital.

He also said that "vanity" of his initial decision would have definitely brought negative consequences for his country.

Vucic added that he was likely to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders on the sidelines of the summit.