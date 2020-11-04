Serbia Wants Next US President to Improve Economy, Politics in Balkans - Belgrade Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Serbia hopes that the next US administration will manage to make a contribution to improving the economic and political situation on the Balkan Peninsula, city of Belgrade parliamentarian Draginja Vlk told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, the United States is holding a presidential election, with incumbent leader Donald Trump facing off against Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

"Serbia has high hopes that the United States can make a decisive contribution to improving, first of all, economic, but also political relations in the region, therefore, the leadership of our country expresses its readiness to improve bilateral relations with the US administration," the lawmaker said.

Vlk expressed hope that the next US administration would be ready for a constructive dialogue with Serbia.

"Regardless of the outcome of the American presidential election, it would be important for Serbia for the next American administration to demonstrate a willingness to listen to and respect our country's arguments on its important issues," she said.

According to the lawmaker, the development of relations with the United States would not affect the Serbian ties with other countries, such as Russia and China.

"Of course, it should be borne in mind that the Republic of Serbia is firmly on the path to full membership in the European Union," Vlk noted.

Vlk went on to say that the US economic support for regional development is important for the stability of the entire region.

"Therefore, the implementation of regional projects, which will receive financial support from the American Financial Corporation for International Development [DFC], is of great importance. In this Serbia sees its chance to achieve prosperity in the implementation in the near future, first of all, infrastructure projects, from which, except for our state, all countries of the region will benefit," she said.

The lawmaker pointed out that infrastructural projects would contribute to the development of all sectors of the economy, and that would directly lead to the creation of new jobs and an increase in the standard of living of all citizens.

"The opportunities for cooperation and development are endless. The United States may play a role in achieving mutual agreements between the countries of the region and in the acceleration of the process of exchange of goods and services, as well as free transit, that is, strengthening general economic cooperation, which will significantly affect the stability of the region, which is clearly a geopolitical and economic connection between West and East," Vlk concluded.

Vlk also positively assessed the US-brokered Serbia-Kosovo deal on normalizing economic ties, calling it the beginning of a new stage in the relations between Belgrade and Washington.

"The Washington Agreement is very important for the development of bilateral relations between Serbia and the United States, as it opens a new stage in relations. At the same time, it is very important that the American administration be open to the arguments of the Serbian leadership without taking preconceived stance that would impose solutions that are absolutely unacceptable to us," the lawmaker said.

She stressed that when Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic objected to including a provision on the mutual recognition of the Republic of Serbia, and the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo in the Washington Agreement, the US administration showed flexibility and expressed understanding of the Serbian delegation opposition and excluded the paragraph from the draft document.

"This is a very positive signal from the American side, which speaks in favor of the fact that in international relations everything should be achieved not from a position of strength and political superiority, but that building relationship requires mutual respect and building at least approximate positions, even if not identical," the lawmaker said.

Vlk added that the Serbian leadership was satisfied with the positive tone in the relations with the United States established in the past few months.