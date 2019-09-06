If the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) accepts the membership application of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, it may lead to potential data leaks, Serbia's Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic told Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko during a meeting this Friday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) If the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) accepts the membership application of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, it may lead to potential data leaks, Serbia 's Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic told Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko during a meeting this Friday.

Interpol's general assembly will be held in mid-October in Chile to review the membership application of the self-proclaimed republic. In 2018, Pristina already applied for joining the organization, but was turned down.

"Stefanovic pointed out that the consequence of accepting so-called Kosovo will be boundless, starting with a possibility of a serious abuse of the Interpol's database, which could end up in the hands of criminals and terrorists," the Serbian Interior Ministry said in its statement.

Earlier in the day, former Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj called for the self-proclaimed republic to be allowed to join Interpol to help fight crime and corruption in the region.

Since the collapse of Yugoslavia, the status of Kosovo has been disputed between Serbia and Kosovo's Albanian population. In the 1990s, an armed struggle between Albanian separatists and Serbia prompted NATO to launch a military campaign against the latter.

In 2008, Kosovo unilaterally announced its independence from Serbia. Russia, as well as an overwhelming majority of Latin American and Asian nations do not recognize the self-proclaimed republic.