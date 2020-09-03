UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia Will Not Discuss Territories Issue With Kosovo During Washington Meeting - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:13 PM

Serbia Will Not Discuss Territories Issue With Kosovo During Washington Meeting - Minister

Serbia will not discuss during the White House meeting the issue of territories as it requires the participation of the United Nations, Russia and the European Union, Labor and Employment Minister Zoran Djordjevic told Sputnik on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Serbia will not discuss during the White House meeting the issue of territories as it requires the participation of the United Nations, Russia and the European Union, Labor and Employment Minister Zoran Djordjevic told Sputnik on Thursday.

"A priority will be given to economic issues, that is, the economy and its practical application in the reality of current relations and I do not believe that there is something broader on the agenda, even territorial or status issues," Djordjevic said.

However, Djordjevic said he does not exclude such a possibility if the political and other conditions are met by the international community, including the opinion of the UN Security Council permanent members as well as the EU countries.

"Of course, in all this the opinion of the Russian Federation and President Putin, as well as the position of our Chinese friends, is inevitable," Djordjevic said.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia China White House European Union Vladimir Putin Serbia All Employment

Recent Stories

KP government assures full support for rain, flood ..

3 minutes ago

Defense Day to remember sacrifices of martyrs: Mun ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi attends graduation ceremony of ..

1 hour ago

Athens Unaware of Instances of Turkish Journalists ..

3 minutes ago

Serbia-Kosovo Talks in US May Boost Chances of Res ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Health Ministry Recommends 6 Drugs for tre ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.