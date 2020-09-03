Serbia Will Not Discuss Territories Issue With Kosovo During Washington Meeting - Minister

Serbia will not discuss during the White House meeting the issue of territories as it requires the participation of the United Nations, Russia and the European Union, Labor and Employment Minister Zoran Djordjevic told Sputnik on Thursday

"A priority will be given to economic issues, that is, the economy and its practical application in the reality of current relations and I do not believe that there is something broader on the agenda, even territorial or status issues," Djordjevic said.

However, Djordjevic said he does not exclude such a possibility if the political and other conditions are met by the international community, including the opinion of the UN Security Council permanent members as well as the EU countries.

"Of course, in all this the opinion of the Russian Federation and President Putin, as well as the position of our Chinese friends, is inevitable," Djordjevic said.