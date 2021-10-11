Serbia Will Not Join NATO, Will Not Back Russia Sanctions - Internal Affairs Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Under the current government, Serbia will strictly observe the principles of military neutrality, will not join NATO and will not support sanctions on Russia, Internal Affairs Minister Aleksandar Vulin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As long as Serbia is led by President (Aleksandar) Vucic and as long I remain in the security structures, Serbia will not become a NATO member state, we will remain strictly committed to maintaining our military neutrality," Vulin said.

"Serbia will never support Russia sanctions or anti-Russia hysteria. History has shown that Russophobia always involves Serbophobia. We have never seen anyone attack Russia and not attack Serbia at the same time. It no longer depends on us, this is just a pattern," Vulin emphasized.