Serbia Will Not Tolerate Repeat Of Ethnic Violence In Kosovo, Metohija - Interior Minister

Mon 11th October 2021 | 11:10 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The Serbian authorities will not allow a repeat of ethnic violence against the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik on Monday.

"We will respect the United Nations Security Council resolution 1244 and our international obligations. We will definitely let neither the March 2004 pogrom (against Serbs in Kosovo), nor Operation Storm (by Croatian forces against the Republic of Serbian Krajina in 1995) repeat. That is how far we are ready to go," Vulin said.

The minister expressed hope that the NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo (KFOR) will contribute to maintaining peace and stability in Kosovo and Metohija.

"It is their responsibility according to the UNSC resolution 1244. We will not allow the attacks and (Operation) Storm to repeat, and will see about making every effort to keep peace and security," Vulin added.

Serbia believes that Kosovar Albanians planned the March 17-18, 2004 violence against Serbs in advance, with over 60,000 people involved in it. The three-day unrest in Kosovo and Metohija left 30 people dead and over 950 civilians and international security officers injured. More than 1,000 Serbian houses and at least 35 Serbian Orthodox churches were destroyed or burnt. Tens of thousands of Serbs had to flee the region, and very few have returned.

