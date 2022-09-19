Serbia Working With US on Strategic Energy Cooperation Deal - Minister

UrduPoint.com

Serbia and the United States have been working for more than a year on a draft deal that will improve their strategic energy cooperation, Serbian Energy Minister Zorana Mihajlovic said on Monday

"For more than a year we have been working on a draft agreement on strategic energy cooperation between the two governments, which is a very important step in improving cooperation between Serbia and the US in this area," she said.

Mihajlovic spoke at a meeting with US Ambassador Christopher Hill in Belgrade.

She said Serbia was at the start of energy transition and would rely on the expertise of technologically advanced countries to step up green energy production and improve energy security.

Serbia plans to build a hybrid hydro-power plant on the Danube River. Djerdap 3 will be a 2,400-megawatt pumped storage plant capable of solar and wind generation. The Serbian president said last year that the Balkan nation would spend $380 million to overhaul Djerdap 1 and 2 hydro-power plants.

