Serbian Armed Forces Ready to Close Border for Migrants - Defense Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The Serbian military is ready to defend the country's border from the influx of migrants if the leadership makes such order, Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Friday in the wake of Turkey's move to open border with the European Union to migrants amid a fresh escalation in Syria's Idlib.

"If President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Aleksandar Vucic makes a decision that it is necessary to further secure the border or prevent any movement, the military, together with the interior ministry and other security services, is fully prepared to protect our border, [our] territory and prevent the entrance of any migrants," Vulin said.