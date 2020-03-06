UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian Armed Forces Ready To Close Border For Migrants - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 06:40 PM

Serbian Armed Forces Ready to Close Border for Migrants - Defense Minister

The Serbian military is ready to defend the country's border from the influx of migrants if the leadership makes such order, Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Friday in the wake of Turkey's move to open border with the European Union to migrants amid a fresh escalation in Syria's Idlib

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The Serbian military is ready to defend the country's border from the influx of migrants if the leadership makes such order, Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Friday in the wake of Turkey's move to open border with the European Union to migrants amid a fresh escalation in Syria's Idlib.

"If President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Aleksandar Vucic makes a decision that it is necessary to further secure the border or prevent any movement, the military, together with the interior ministry and other security services, is fully prepared to protect our border, [our] territory and prevent the entrance of any migrants," Vulin said.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Syria Turkey European Union Idlib Border From

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorists attacks in K ..

9 minutes ago

UAE Wrestling and Judo Federation halts competitio ..

11 minutes ago

Coronavirus to have global impact from $77b to $34 ..

22 minutes ago

Rain may hit match between Zalmis and Gladiators i ..

41 minutes ago

Upto 50 shelter homes serving poor in six cities: ..

46 minutes ago

Aurat March warrants full support from state and c ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.