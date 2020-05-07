UrduPoint.com
Serbian Armed Forces Start Disengaging As State Of Emergency Over COVID-19 Lifted - Vulin

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:14 PM

Serbian Armed Forces Start Disengaging as State of Emergency Over COVID-19 Lifted - Vulin

The Serbian army is beginning to cease the duties taken over during the state of emergency that was introduced due to the spread of the coronavirus and lifted by the authorities earlier this week, Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Serbian army is beginning to cease the duties taken over during the state of emergency that was introduced due to the spread of the coronavirus and lifted by the authorities earlier this week, Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Serbian parliament voted to lift the state of emergency imposed on March 15 over the coronavirus pandemic, with the curfew being also lifted, once the decision comes into force.

"In accordance with the decision of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia to abolish the state of emergency, the Serbian Armed Forces will prepare appropriate plans for their disengagement and, in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Commander, will start returning to their regular activities," Vulin said, as quoted on the Ministry's website.

Earlier this week, the minister thanked Russian military doctors, who have been assisting in combating the pandemic since April 3.

As of Wednesday, Serbia has confirmed 9,791 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the disease The case total has risen by 114 over the preceding 24 hours, down from the 120 new positive tests announced on Tuesday.

