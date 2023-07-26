Serbian Armed Forces to Receive 1st Batch of Kamikaze Drones by End of 2023 - President

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Serbia expects the delivery of the first batch of kamikaze drones by the end of the year and also plans to develop its own drone production, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday.

"We will invest even more in drones, we expect the arrival of the first batch of kamikaze drones before the end of this year, we have already ordered and paid. We will continue to invest through the Military Technical Institute in our own production of drones both for reconnaissance and carrying serious weapons: missiles and heavy bombs," Vucic said after visiting firing exercises in the country's southeast.

At the same time, the Serbian General Staff monitors the events in Ukraine on a daily basis and also notes the great importance of the use of rocket artillery, Vucic noted, adding that Belgrade will invest in such systems to increase its defense capability.

In February, Vucic said that Serbia would acquire the first batch of kamikaze drones from the UAE. In June, he said that Belgrade had refused to buy Bayraktar drones from Turkey after Ankara supplied the Kosovo Security Force in Pristina with these drones.