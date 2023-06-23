Open Menu

Serbian Army Chief Calls On NATO To Protect Serbs In Kosovo, Metohija

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Milan Mojsilovic, the chief of the General Staff of the Serbian army, on Friday called on the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) to protect Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija in light of the detention of eight citizens in one month by the Kosovo police

"In accordance with the facts and for the sake of the correct and professional cooperation that we have, I have informed the KFOR commander that we are following the events with great concern and request that urgent measures be taken to protect the Serbian people and their right to preserve. This is our request to the KFOR units, the entire contingent and other international security structures in Kosovo and Metohija," Mojsilovic said in his address.

Earlier in the day, Serbian media reported that a Serb man was arrested at his workplace in a car wash near the bus station in the Serb town of North Kosovska Mitrovica.

Nenad Orlovic, a utility worker, was surrounded by Kosovo special forces. The reason for his arrest remains unknown.

In March, the government of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo adopted a defense strategy that calls for the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) to operate throughout the province.

Serbia has not recognized the self-proclaimed independence of its former province. A large ethnic Serb community is still residing in Kosovo's north, often bearing the brunt of diplomatic tensions between Belgrade and Pristina and protesting what they consider discriminatory Kosovar policies.

