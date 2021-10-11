UrduPoint.com

Serbian Army, Police To Receive Cutting Edge Weapons From Russia - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 11:20 AM

Serbian Army, Police to Receive Cutting Edge Weapons From Russia - Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Serbia's army and police will receive advanced equipment and weapons from Russia in line with the signed agreements and contracts, Internal Affairs Minister Aleksandar Vulin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I would not like to discuss details now but the army and the police will become much stronger than before on the basis of agreements and contracts signed with the Russian Federation. You know we cannot discuss this until it happens but it is absolutely certain that the army and the police will purchase the most advanced technologies, including those produced in Russia," Vulin said.

Serbia expects Russia's Kornet man-portable anti-tank guided missiles to be delivered by the end of the year, President Aleksandar Vucic said last month.

Serbia is the largest importer of Russian military equipment in Europe. Over the past few years, Russia has supplied to Serbia 30 upgraded T-72MS tanks, 30 BRDM-2 armored vehicles, seven Mi-17 and Mi-35 helicopters, six MiG-29 fighters and a battery of Pantsir-S1 missile systems.

