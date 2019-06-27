UrduPoint.com
Serbian Authorities Fearing Humanitarian Disaster In Northern Kosovo - Trade Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:30 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Serbia fears that the northern regions of Kosovo may face a humanitarian disaster due to Kosovo's 100 percent duties on goods from Serbia, Serbian Trade Minister Rasim Ljajic said on Wednesday.

Kosovo introduced in November 100 percent duties on goods coming from the two former Yugoslav republics, Serbia as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina. In response to the move, the heads of four northern Kosovo municipalities, where the Serbs account for the majority of population, decided to step down.

"We were told in the morning that [people in northern Kosovo] lack primarily milk, vegetables and fruit ... Other goods are also running out, many merchants say they do not know what will happen after this week .

.. On the global stage we will insist on suspending duties so that the political and economic crisis does not transform into a humanitarian one, and we will try to provide people with all the necessities," Ljajic told the national tv broadcaster.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia on February 17, 2008. The self-proclaimed republic is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, and a number of other countries have not recognized Kosovar independence.

In 2011, Serbia, under the pressure of Brussels, started negotiations on the normalization of relations with Kosovar Albanians with the mediation of the European Union. The dialogue is currently suspended.

