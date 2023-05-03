Serbian Authorities to Place School Shooter in Special Psychiatric Unit - President

A 14-year-old shooter responsible for the death of nine people in a school in Belgrade will be placed in a special unit of a psychiatric clinic, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) A 14-year-old shooter responsible for the death of nine people in a school in Belgrade will be placed in a special unit of a psychiatric clinic, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday.

The Serbian police said earlier in the day that it had arrested the 14-year-old shooter, who had used his father's gun to commit the crime. The shooting took place in a school in the Vrachar municipality in the center of the Serbian capital. Eight children and a guard were killed, while another six children and a teacher were wounded and transferred to an ambulance center and a children's hospital.

"Today is one of the most difficult days in the modern history of our country ... The boy is currently in a separate place and will be placed in a special unit of a neuropsychiatric hospital. His father as a gun owner, who wrongly stored the gun, despite having all the necessary papers, has been arrested, his mother has been summoned by the police as well," Vucic said in his address to the nation.

The seventh-grader arrested for the shooting is thought to have been under the influence of drugs. He reportedly planned the attack a month in advance. The police said that he had a plan of the school building and a list of students he intended to kill.

Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic said on Wednesday that the father of the perpetrator had been arrested. He is reported to be the legal owner of the two pistols that were discovered on the shooter by the police, one as the weapon of the crime, the other in his backpack. The shooter also had three loading clips and several Molotov cocktails, which he never got the chance to use, media said.

Later in the day, the Serbian government declared a nationwide three-day mourning period starting May 5 for the victims of the school shooting, with Serbian education Minister Branko Ruzic calling the shooting "the greatest tragedy that has ever happened in Serbia and in our educational system in recent history."