Serbian Cabinet Says Set Up National Headquarters To Tackle African Swine Fever

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 02:50 AM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The Serbian government has set up a national headquarters to fight the spread of African swine fever virus in the country, the press office of Serbia's cabinet said Tuesday.

"Until today, veterinary services have carried out 301,000 examinations of domestic and wild pigs for African swine fever on the territory of the republic, and the measures taken are coordinated by the national headquarters formed under the Serbian government. It is headed by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, and her deputy is Agriculture Minister Jelena Tanaskovic," the office said in a statement.

Representatives of the police, the army and the emergency service of the interior ministry participate in the work of the headquarters together with the heads of civilian ministries and agencies, the office said.

Other countries in the region, including the European Union, are also fighting African swine fever along with Serbia, where the virus was first discovered in 2019, the statement said.

The Serbian Agriculture Ministry has said that 1,363 cases of African swine fever were detected in 918 farms in 30 municipalities from the beginning of the year until July 24, and 662 were killed by the virus. Another 11,800 pigs were euthanized, with the government having been paying farmers compensation for the killed and euthanized animals.

