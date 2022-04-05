UrduPoint.com

Serbian Capital's Airport Evacuated Over Bomb Threat - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022

Serbian Capital's Airport Evacuated Over Bomb Threat - Reports

An evacuation has been declared at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport due to an explosive device alert, Serbian news agency Tanjug reported on Tuesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) An evacuation has been declared at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport due to an explosive device alert, Serbian news agency Tanjug reported on Tuesday.

According to the agency, the police are conducting an inspection at the airport.

False bomb alerts have recently been received almost daily on Air Serbia flights from Belgrade to Moscow and St. Petersburg. Some planes were returned to the Nikola Tesla airport, while others underwent counter-sabotage screening before departure.

Serbia has been pressured about its decision to double flights between Belgrade and Moscow after the European Union closed its airspace to Russian planes, President Aleksandar Vucic said on March 12.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

More Stories From World

