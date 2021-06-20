UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian City Mayor Orders Partial Evacuation Following New Explosion At Military Plant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 02:00 AM

Serbian City Mayor Orders Partial Evacuation Following New Explosion at Military Plant

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The second explosion in one month rocked a military factory in the Serbian city of Cacak on Saturday, prompting mayor Milun Todorovic to order for the evacuation of local residents.

"Due to the explosion in the Sloboda plant, it is necessary that all citizens who live nearby immediately evacuate from their homes. The city stadium is the evacuation place," Todorovic said on Facebook.

Biljana Kocovic, a spokesperson of the city hospital, told Serbian media that three people were hospitalized with "minor" injuries as a result of the blasts.

This is the second incident at Sloboda since the beginning of the month. On June 4, a fire and a series of explosions occurred at the facility. The Serbian defense minister at the time, Nebojsa Stefanovic, said that the plant had signed a 50 million euro ($59 million) deal for a foreign ammunition supply shortly before the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Facebook Euro June Media All From Million

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

1 hour ago

Hungary v France Euro 2020 starting line-ups

2 hours ago

Shehbaz's proposal to discuss electoral reforms in ..

2 hours ago

FM underlines significance of all inclusive intra- ..

2 hours ago

Qualifier Samsonova downs Azarenka to reach Berlin ..

3 hours ago

Development course concludes at Emergency services ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.