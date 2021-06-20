Serbian City Mayor Orders Partial Evacuation Following New Explosion at Military Plant

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The second explosion in one month rocked a military factory in the Serbian city of Cacak on Saturday, prompting mayor Milun Todorovic to order for the evacuation of local residents.

"Due to the explosion in the Sloboda plant, it is necessary that all citizens who live nearby immediately evacuate from their homes. The city stadium is the evacuation place," Todorovic said on Facebook.

Biljana Kocovic, a spokesperson of the city hospital, told Serbian media that three people were hospitalized with "minor" injuries as a result of the blasts.

This is the second incident at Sloboda since the beginning of the month. On June 4, a fire and a series of explosions occurred at the facility. The Serbian defense minister at the time, Nebojsa Stefanovic, said that the plant had signed a 50 million euro ($59 million) deal for a foreign ammunition supply shortly before the incident.