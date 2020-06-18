Serbian city stands defiant against ruling party domination

(@FahadShabbir)

Sabac, Serbia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Lying due west of Belgrade on a bend in the Sava river, the small city of Sabac and its cafe-lined streets resemble those of any other typical Serbian town.

Yet Sabac has a claim to fame: it is home to one of the last opposition mayors left in all of Serbia, a status the 45-year-old local official is determined to hold onto in Sunday's elections.

Sitting in the garden outside Sabac's peach-coloured city hall, Nebojsa Zelenovic describes his town as an island of freedom in a country where all but six of more than 180 municipalities are in the clutches of President Aleksandar Vucic's ruling coalition.

Since becoming mayor six years ago, Zelenovic and his colleagues have been living in a constant "state of emergency", he says, describing threats, smear campaigns and financial pressure emanating from the central government.

"Yet we are still alive," adds the mayor, who hopes a victory on Sunday will offer a ray of hope to others in a country whose democratic credentials have been falling by the wayside.

Outside of Sabac, the spirit of competition is largely absent this election season, with the main opposition parties boycotting the national vote to protest what they say is Vucic's growing authoritarianism.

The raft of opposition parties who are still running are small and fragmented, effectively handing the president's centre-right Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) an open goal to extend to its rule.

For the past eight years an SNS-led coalition has enjoyed a comfortable majority in parliament.

Since SNS first came to power in 2012, all but six of Serbia's more than 180 municipalities have fallen under the government's control.

Besides Sabac, home to around 110,000, three other smaller holdouts remain: the central municipalities of Paracin and Cicevac, plus Cajetina in the mountainous west.

Two Belgrade neighbourhoods also have opposition leaders though the city's mayor hails from SNS.

With the central government wielding an "extreme" level of influence over the size of town budgets, it is not unusual for local politicians to change their stripes and re-align with whoever is in power to secure better funding, said Dusan Spasojevic, a political science professor at Belgrade University.

"But we've never had such an imbalance" across the map, he told AFP.

The ruling party "wants as much power as they can get and that's why they are focused on those three or four opposition municipalities".