Serbian Coal Mine Collapse Kills 8 Workers, Injures 20 Others - Doctors

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) A coal mine collapsed near the town of Sokobanja in Serbia, killing eight workers and injuring 20 others, a Aleksinac state-funded health center's head said on Friday.

The incident took place at about 05:00 local time (03:00 GMT).

"Eight miners were killed, about 20 sustained injuries, mostly light. Nearby medical centers sent their teams to help, the injured were taken to the hospital in the town of Aleksinac," the doctor told the Radio Television of Serbia broadcaster.

There are reportedly other miners under the rubble. About 50 more have already been brought to the surface. The cause of the collapse, presumably, was a methane explosion.