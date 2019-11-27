Serbian Company Gets Green Light From EASA for Superjet 100 Maintenance - Manufacturer

Serbian aerospace company Jat Tehnika has got the green light from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the linear and basic maintenance of the Russian-made Superjet 100 regional aircraft, the manufacturer, Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Serbian aerospace company Jat Tehnika has got the green light from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the linear and basic maintenance of the Russian-made Superjet 100 regional aircraft, the manufacturer, Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, told Sputnik.

"Jat Tehnika Ltd. has got approval from EASA ... for performing linear and basic maintenance of the Superjet 100 regional aircraft. Thus, the strategy of development and expansion of the after-sales service network is being implemented to promote the SSJ100 aircraft in the European air transport market," the Russian company said.

According to the Superjet 100 manufacturer, cooperation with Jat Tehnika will enable it to offer a wide range of maintenance services at the Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport.

The technical platform in Belgrade will make available the maintenance and repair services for the SSJ100 in Europe and contribute to reliability of the SSJ100 for European customers, it added.

The SSJ100 is a twin-engine plane that can carry up to 98 passengers and fly at a distance of up to 2,470 miles. The jet made its maiden flight in May 2008.