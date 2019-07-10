UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian Defense Minister Denied Entry To Kosovo - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 06:22 PM

Serbian Defense Minister Denied Entry to Kosovo - Reports

Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin and his official delegation have been banned from traveling to Kosovo for a planned working visit to a local medical center, media reported on Wednesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin and his official delegation have been banned from traveling to Kosovo for a planned working visit to a local medical center, media reported on Wednesday.

On July 4, Kosovo said it might bar all Serbian officials from entering its territory over what it called "constant propaganda and false news." Following a wave of criticism from Brussels and Belgrade, Kosovar Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said these plans were not true.

According to the local Tanjug news agency, Vulin and his delegation of health experts from the Serbian Defense Ministry were headed to the Kosovska-Mitrovica Clinical center in a bid to boost its cooperation with the Military Medical academy of Belgrade.

"Yet another demonstration that Haradinaj has lied," a source in the Serbian Defense Ministry said, as quoted by the news outlet.

The Defense Ministry has yet to officially confirm the reports.

Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia in 2008. Three years later, after being pressured by the European Union, the Serbian government started negotiations with the Albanian Kosovar government to normalize their relations, albeit with little success.

Relations between Belgrade and Prishtina took a turn for the worst in May after Kosovar police carried out violent raids in Serb-populated areas of the partially recognized state under the pretext of combating organized crime. Following the incident, Serbia deployed military vehicles and a MiG-29 fighter to its border with Kosovo.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police European Union Visit Vehicles Brussels Belgrade Independence Serbia Albanian May July Border Media All From Government

Recent Stories

The OIC Secretary General calls on the internation ..

18 minutes ago

PITB Opens Admission for Next Batch of ‘e-Rozgaa ..

22 minutes ago

Dysfunctional SAARC dragging down whole region: Mi ..

28 minutes ago

Fed's Powell: Uncertainties still weigh on US econ ..

29 seconds ago

World not on track to poverty eradication by 2030

31 seconds ago

Turkey Hindered Crimea Delegates From Taking Part ..

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.