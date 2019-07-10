Serbian Defense Minister Denied Entry to Kosovo - Reports

Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin and his official delegation have been banned from traveling to Kosovo for a planned working visit to a local medical center, media reported on Wednesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin and his official delegation have been banned from traveling to Kosovo for a planned working visit to a local medical center, media reported on Wednesday.

On July 4, Kosovo said it might bar all Serbian officials from entering its territory over what it called "constant propaganda and false news." Following a wave of criticism from Brussels and Belgrade, Kosovar Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said these plans were not true.

According to the local Tanjug news agency, Vulin and his delegation of health experts from the Serbian Defense Ministry were headed to the Kosovska-Mitrovica Clinical center in a bid to boost its cooperation with the Military Medical academy of Belgrade.

"Yet another demonstration that Haradinaj has lied," a source in the Serbian Defense Ministry said, as quoted by the news outlet.

The Defense Ministry has yet to officially confirm the reports.

Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia in 2008. Three years later, after being pressured by the European Union, the Serbian government started negotiations with the Albanian Kosovar government to normalize their relations, albeit with little success.

Relations between Belgrade and Prishtina took a turn for the worst in May after Kosovar police carried out violent raids in Serb-populated areas of the partially recognized state under the pretext of combating organized crime. Following the incident, Serbia deployed military vehicles and a MiG-29 fighter to its border with Kosovo.