Serbian Defense Minister Denies Reports On Country's Arms Supply To Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 12:20 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Media reports that Serbia is supplying weapons to Ukraine are not true, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported, citing the leaked Pentagon documents, that the Serbian authorities had already sent weapons to Ukraine and were ready to transfer more.

"Another lie has been published that Serbia is selling weapons to Ukraine. The goal is obvious to someone ” to destabilize our country and involve it in a conflict, in which we do not want to participate," Vucevic said.

