UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian Defense Minister Says Joint Air Defense Drill With Russia To Become 'Traditional'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 08:26 PM

Serbian Defense Minister Says Joint Air Defense Drill With Russia to Become 'Traditional'

The Slavic Shield joint tactical exercise between air defense missile units of the Serbian Air Defense and the Russian Aerospace Forces will be conducted regularly, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Monday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The Slavic Shield joint tactical exercise between air defense missile units of the Serbian Air Defense and the Russian Aerospace Forces will be conducted regularly, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Monday.

In 2019, the Slavic Shield military drills took place for the first time, consisting of two stages. The first was held in September in Russia's Astrakhan Region, and the second began in Serbia on October 23 and ended on Monday.

"The Slavic Shield joint tactical drill will become traditional and in the coming time we will train and learn how to defend our sky's freedom together.

The exercise's name, the Slavic Shield, speaks of our closeness, common ancestry, common values," Vulin said.

He thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for their efforts to make both countries stronger and freer.

Russia has consistently supported Serbia by refusing to recognize Kosovo's independence and providing weapons, vehicles and combat equipment to Belgrade. Russia's assistance has become even more important after Kosovo decided to create full-fledged armed forces in 2018, despite Belgrade's protests.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles Vladimir Putin Astrakhan Belgrade Independence Serbia September October 2018 2019

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 90 Schol ..

13 seconds ago

Balochistan on top, thanks to two Imrans

14 minutes ago

Ammad, Muhammad Saad, Naveed and Zain score centur ..

19 minutes ago

US Flew Through Non-Controlled Airspace for Baghda ..

4 minutes ago

Kamran Akmal misses century as Central Punjab reac ..

21 minutes ago

Johnson Congratulates Argentina's Fernandez on Bec ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.