Serbian Defense Minister Says Joint Air Defense Drill With Russia to Become 'Traditional'

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The Slavic Shield joint tactical exercise between air defense missile units of the Serbian Air Defense and the Russian Aerospace Forces will be conducted regularly, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Monday.

In 2019, the Slavic Shield military drills took place for the first time, consisting of two stages. The first was held in September in Russia's Astrakhan Region, and the second began in Serbia on October 23 and ended on Monday.

"The Slavic Shield joint tactical drill will become traditional and in the coming time we will train and learn how to defend our sky's freedom together.

The exercise's name, the Slavic Shield, speaks of our closeness, common ancestry, common values," Vulin said.

He thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for their efforts to make both countries stronger and freer.

Russia has consistently supported Serbia by refusing to recognize Kosovo's independence and providing weapons, vehicles and combat equipment to Belgrade. Russia's assistance has become even more important after Kosovo decided to create full-fledged armed forces in 2018, despite Belgrade's protests.