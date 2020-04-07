Serbian Defense Minister Says Nation Thankful for Medical Help From Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

The people of Serbia were pleased to welcome medical personnel that Russia sent to the country as part of assistance in the fight against COVID-19, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The people of Serbia were pleased to welcome medical personnel that Russia sent to the country as part of assistance in the fight against COVID-19, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Tuesday.

Last week, Russia sent seven teams of medical doctors and virologists to Serbia, along with several planeloads of medical supplies, as well as protective and other equipment for slowing the spread of the coronavirus infection.

"On behalf of the Serbian supreme commander-in-chief, President Alexander Vucic, I ask you to convey his personal greetings and thanks to the Russian supreme commander-in-chief, President Vladimir Putin," Vulin said during a video call with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, adding that "people in Serbia were very happy about Russian specialists arriving and being present on the streets of the republic.

"

He described the Russian doctors and virologists as "real specialists, diligent, hardworking, and competent."

"We know that we are not alone, and it inspires hope in us," Vulin said.

Two teams of Russian medical specialists will stay in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, which is currently the worst affected area, and another five teams will go to the cities of Nis, Kikinda, Valjevo and Cuprija.

The COVID-19 case toll in Serbia is 2,200 with 58 fatalities, as of Tuesday.