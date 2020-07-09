Serbian Defense Minister Says Unrest in Country Attempt to Start Civil War

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The unrest in Serbia over the last two days has been an attempt to start a civil war, the country's defense minister, Aleksandar Vulin, said Thursday.

"There is terrible violence on our streets, an attempt at a coup, an attempt to take over the power and start a civil war in Serbia. There is no other way to describe and explain this," the minister said as quoted by his press service.