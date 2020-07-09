UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian Defense Minister Says Unrest In Country Attempt To Start Civil War

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 02:22 PM

Serbian Defense Minister Says Unrest in Country Attempt to Start Civil War

The unrest in Serbia over the last two days has been an attempt to start a civil war, the country's defense minister, Aleksandar Vulin, said Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The unrest in Serbia over the last two days has been an attempt to start a civil war, the country's defense minister, Aleksandar Vulin, said Thursday.

"There is terrible violence on our streets, an attempt at a coup, an attempt to take over the power and start a civil war in Serbia. There is no other way to describe and explain this," the minister said as quoted by his press service.

Related Topics

Serbia

Recent Stories

Zoom into imagination now with a better price at t ..

42 minutes ago

LHC decides to form committee to probe petroleum c ..

50 minutes ago

PCB issues RFP for website designing, development ..

57 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa visits Peshawar ..

1 hour ago

Mehwish Hayat shares birthday wishes with her dipl ..

1 hour ago

Artificial Jewellery's exports decrease 32.19pc to ..

24 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.