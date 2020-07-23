Serbian Defense Minister to Visit Russia for International Army Games Closure - Ministry

Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin has accepted the invitation to come to Russia for the closing ceremony of this year's International Army Games, which involved Serbia servicemen, the country's Defense Ministry said on Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin has accepted the invitation to come to Russia for the closing ceremony of this year's International Army Games, which involved Serbia servicemen, the country's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Vulin met with Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, confirming the great state of Russia-Serbia relations and noting the importance of continuing the military and technological cooperation.

"Minister Vulin accepted the invitation of the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, Army General Sergey Shoygu, to attend the closing ceremony of the 6th 'International Military Games' in the Russian Federation in which the Serbian Armed Forces traditionally participate,'" the ministry said in a statement.

The games are scheduled to take place from August 23-September 5 and will include more than 30 competitions.

Vulin has been vocal about his wish to see his country's military making it into the so-called tank biathlon competition, something it has failed to do so far.