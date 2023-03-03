Serbian Defense Ministry Says Did Not Supply Ammunition to End Users in Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The Serbian Defense Ministry told Sputnik that it had not supplies ammunition to end users in Ukraine.

"Not a single one of our missiles, mines or projectiles since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine has been covered by an agreement or delivered in such a way that one of the parties to the conflict was the end user.

Thus, enterprises from Serbia did not supply weapons and military equipment to Ukraine," the ministry said.