Serbian Defense Ministry Says Did Not Supply Ammunition To End Users In Ukraine

Published March 03, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Serbian Defense Ministry Says Did Not Supply Ammunition to End Users in Ukraine

The Serbian Defense Ministry told Sputnik that it had not supplies ammunition to end users in Ukraine

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The Serbian Defense Ministry told Sputnik that it had not supplies ammunition to end users in Ukraine.

"Not a single one of our missiles, mines or projectiles since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine has been covered by an agreement or delivered in such a way that one of the parties to the conflict was the end user.

Thus, enterprises from Serbia did not supply weapons and military equipment to Ukraine," the ministry said.

