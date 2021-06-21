Helicopters of the Serbian Defense Ministry were deployed to help extinguish raging fire at the ammunition plant in the city of Cacak, after it was hit by an explosion, national media reported on Monday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Helicopters of the Serbian Defense Ministry were deployed to help extinguish raging fire at the ammunition plant in the city of Cacak, after it was hit by an explosion, national media reported on Monday.

On Saturday, the Sloboda military factory was rocked by the blast. Three people sustained injuries as a result. Cacak Mayor Milun Todorovic announced the evacuation of streets adjacent to the plant. The fire was localized and extinguished a few hours later. The next day, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the fire started in a room without electrical wiring.

The Radio Television of Serbia reported that on Monday afternoon, two military helicopters dropped water on the surroundings and the place of the fire at the Sloboda plant.

Rescue teams and first responders were instructed not to enter the factory's territory no earlier than 24 hours after the blast to assess the damage.

This is the second incident at Sloboda since the beginning of the month. On June 4, a fire and a series of explosions occurred at the facility. The Serbian defense minister at the time, Nebojsa Stefanovic, said that the plant had signed a 50 million euro ($59 million) deal for a foreign ammunition supply shortly before the incident.