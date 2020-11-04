UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian Diaspora In US Voted For Trump - Serbian Radical Party

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Serbian Diaspora in US Voted For Trump - Serbian Radical Party

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The Serbian diaspora in the United States actively supported the re-election of  incumbent President Donald Trump in the hope that his victory will benefit the US' relations with Serbia, Russia and China, Vojislav Seselj, the leader of the Serbian Radical Party, told Sputnik.

Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, both have said that they were winning the election despite several key states still counting votes.

"If Trump wins, it is thanks to the states with a large Serbian diaspora ... These are the same states where Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton won the last [2016] election, but after our [Serbian diaspora's] support for Trump, including our party, the balance of power changed. These are Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania," Seselj said.

According to the RDS head, Serbs, both in Serbia and in the US, are rooting for Trump because Biden is "a great enemy of the Serbian people" due to his stance on the Kosovo issue, among other reasons.

"I think that in case of victory, Trump will follow the path of easing relations with Russia and China. For ideological reasons, he was forced to worsen relations [with Moscow], because from the very beginning he was accused of getting help from Russia in the [2016] election. Now he will not have such issues, since he will not face a new election, and he will be able to pursue a less tense foreign policy," Seselj said.

The Serbian politician added that he expects Trump to further escalate tensions with the EU member states as the incumbent US president considers Europe to be his main economic challenge.

Related Topics

Election Russia Europe China Hillary Clinton Trump Same United States Serbia From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Supreme Committee for Abu ..

3 minutes ago

Jati Umraâ€™s narrative damages country, says Fird ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss sev ..

18 minutes ago

Rahat Ali Khan reaches five million subscribes on ..

28 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Supreme Audit Institution chairs GCC &# ..

33 minutes ago

Babar Azam is likely to replace Azhar Ali as Test ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.