Serbian Diplomat In Baku Summoned To Ministry Over Armament Supply To Yerevan Data - Baku

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 06:20 PM

Serbian Charge d'Affaires in Baku Danica Veinovic has been summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry over information that Belgrade supplied a large amount of ammunition to Armenia, the ministry said in a press release on Monday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Serbian Charge d'Affaires in Baku Danica Veinovic has been summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry over information that Belgrade supplied a large amount of ammunition to Armenia, the ministry said in a press release on Monday.

"On July 20, 2020, Serbian Charge d'Affaires in Baku Danica Veinovic was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and met with Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov. During the meeting, Khalafov said that, according to reliable and confirmed information, a large amount of ammunition was sent from Serbia to Armenia, including mortars and ammunition of various calibers," the press release said.

Within the context, the deputy foreign minister said that Baku regretted Serbia's "unfriendly move" in support of Armenia, adding that it undermines the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia and a high level of bilateral trust.

The armed confrontation escalated on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on July 12, north from the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where the two have waged war for decades. The clashes took place near the Movses village along the contact line between Armenia's Tavush province and Azerbaijan's Tovuz province. Yerevan and Baku blamed the initiation of the firing on each other.

Azerbaijan has so far reported 12 troops killed as a result of armed hostilities, while Armenia has reported four fatalities. According to Yerevan, another 10 servicemen and one civilian have sustained injuries.

