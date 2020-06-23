UrduPoint.com
Serbian Diplomat Says Talks In US Likely To Fail If Kosovo Insists On Recognition

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:12 PM

The upcoming talks between Serbia and Kosovo in the United States are doomed to failure if Pristina is not ready to reconsider its uncompromising aspirations for international recognition, Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The upcoming talks between Serbia and Kosovo in the United States are doomed to failure if Pristina is not ready to reconsider its uncompromising aspirations for international recognition, Serbian Ambassador to Russia Miroslav Lazanski told Sputnik in an interview.

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are scheduled to hold talks in Washington, D.C. on June 27, as announced by US special envoy for Kosovo-Serbia peace negotiations Richard Grenell last week.

"It is very difficult to say what can be achieved during the Washington talks. There are countless things to discuss, but if Pristina comes to the talks with a predetermined stance, namely that nothing but recognition of independence is of interest to it, then I am not optimistic," Lazanski said.

According to the diplomat, the key obstacle in Serbia-Kosovo dialogue is that Belgrade wants it to be more inclusive, and Pristina limits the scope to international recognition with what Lazanski described as "an ultimatum" and a "maximalist" approach.

"Pristina cares about nothing else but the recognition of Kosovo's independence, while our stance is, of course, very different. Our positions are too different. I believe that Serbia works to first of all ensure adequate communication and trade, to ensure the security of Kosovo's Serbian population, and to stress that Pristina's maximalist demands will yield no results," the Serbian ambassador said.

