Serbian doctors warn against 'public health disaster'

Some 350 Serbian doctors slammed Tuesday the government's coronavirus crisis team over its handling of the pandemic and sought its dismissal over a "public health disaster" the country was facing

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Some 350 Serbian doctors slammed Tuesday the government's coronavirus crisis team over its handling of the pandemic and sought its dismissal over a "public health disaster" the country was facing.

Serbia has been registering more than 350 new coronavirus infections daily after it rapidly shed its initial lockdown measures to allow sports events and an election in June.

The number of dead reached a record 18 per day while the government's handling of the crisis sparked mass protests earlier this month.

The doctors, gathered in an informal group dubbed United Against Covid, demanded in an open letter that the government "form a new crisis team".

"We decided to go public because we do not see another solution for the public health disaster our country is currently in." They also demanded an investigation into the crisis team's decisions which, according to them, led to cases skyrocketing.

"A complete backdown of counter-epidemic measures in pre-election period -- rallies, sport matches, tournaments, celebrations -- has led to the loss of control over the epidemiological situation".

"This cannot be justified by professional motives," the doctors said.

Nearly 500 people have died of the respiratory disease in the country of seven million, official figures show.

But many accuse the government of covering up the true death toll, an allegation first levied by a local investigative outlet.

The government's crisis team admitted earlier that the death count was "almost certainly higher" than reported, because some patients who passed away "did not have the chance to be tested".

On Tuesday one of its members dismissed the doctors' criticism.

"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion," Darija Kisic, a team's epidemiologist, told reporters.

"Unfortunately, we don't see (in the letter) a single name of a doctor who is an expert for contagious diseases", she said.

Mass protests erupted in Serbia earlier this month after President Aleksandar Vucic announced the return of round-the-clock weekend curfew and laid the blame on "each citizen" for the second wave of infections.

Vucic later backtracked on the plan, but the protests continued for days, turning into a general rebuke of the government's handling of the crisis.

Serbia's public health sector has been deteriorating for decades.

It has suffered from a huge exodus of young professionals moving abroad for better pay.

The country now lacks some 3,500 doctors and 8,000 nurses, according to the economic news portal novaekonomija.rs.

