Serbian Education Minister Resigns Over Deadly School Shooting - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Serbian Education Minister Branko Ruzic resigned on Sunday, four days after a deadly school shooting in Belgrade claimed nine lives, Serbian media report.

The Tanjug news outlet reported that Ruzic handed in his resignation to Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic. The education minister posted the letter on Twitter, which read that "the dramatic pictures of the events at the school, the tears spilled by inconsolable parents of the killed children will be carried as a seal in my soul for a lifetime.

"

On Wednesday, a mass shooting took place in a school in the Vrachar municipality in the center of the Serbian capital. Eight children and a guard were killed, while another six children and a teacher were wounded. On Friday, Serbia began a nationwide three-day mourning period for the victims of the Belgrade school shooting. Neighboring Bosnia and Herzegovina declared a day of mourning on May 5 and Croatia declared it on May 7.