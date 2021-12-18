Serbian environmentalists gathered on Saturday outside of the government building in Belgrade to protest against plans to allow UK-Australian corporation Rio Tinto to mine lithium in the country, a Sputnik correspondent reported

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) Serbian environmentalists gathered on Saturday outside of the government building in Belgrade to protest against plans to allow UK-Australian corporation Rio Tinto to mine lithium in the country, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Serbia has been rocked by environmental protests for several Saturdays in a row, with activists blocking highways and transport junctions in 50 towns across the country over a property expropriation bill and referendum law, which they say would allow Rio Tinto to begin lithium mining in Serbia. The protesters demand cancellation of all agreements with the mining giant. This Saturday, the organizers announced a rally outside of the cabinet building as well as other protests in 20 towns.

Groups of activists started gathering near the main building's central entrance in the capital at about 01:40 p.m. local time (12:40 GMT). The protesters a banner saying "Government, tell the truth!" and flags of the Ecological Uprising movement.

At about 02:05 p.m. (13:05 GMT), they blocked one of the city's Nemanjina street, which is near the government building. The street traffic has been stopped and the police are not interfering yet.

Last week, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the government withdrew the expropriation bill to have it reworked and proposed amendments to the law on referendums, which were adopted by the parliament on December 10.

In 2004, Rio Tinto's geologists discovered a lithium-rich mineral called jadarite in western Serbia. According to experts, this jadarite deposit could contain up to 10% of all world's lithium. The mining company is planning to invest $2.4 billion in extracting the mineral and using it to produce lithium.

The Serbian authorities have been clear that they will allow Rio Tinto to mine lithium only after a referendum on the matter.