Serbian Filmmaker Kusturica Gets Shot of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Renowned Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica has received the first dose of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, Russian humanitarian cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo said on Friday.

"I have already got the first shot, the next one is slated for February 17," Kusturica said, as quoted on Rossotrudnichestvo's Facebook page.

The filmmaker believes it is the Russian vaccine that has the trust of the majority of Serbs.

"The Belgrade elite close to the West believes in Pfizer and Moderna, but I think that 80 percent of Serbs trust the Russians and believe in the efficacy of Sputnik V. They deem it the best vaccine and hope that there will be more of it in Serbia. This vaccine is the most important for us," he added.

Serbia has several coronavirus vaccines in use, including the ones from the West, Russia and China.