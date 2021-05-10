Serbian Foreign Minister Briefs OSCE About Increased Attacks on Serbs in Kosovo

Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic on Monday told the new head of the OSCE mission in Kosovo, Michael Davenport, that Kosovar Serbs were increasingly being attacked by Albanians

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic on Monday told the new head of the OSCE mission in Kosovo, Michael Davenport, that Kosovar Serbs were increasingly being attacked by Albanians.

"Minister Selakovic informed [Davenport] about the situation with the Serbian population of Kosovo and Metohija [southwestern region of Kosovo] and the increasing attacks on Serbs and their property, as well as on churches and monasteries, carried out by Albanians," the Serbian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The top diplomat also noted that the percentage of refugees returning to the self-proclaimed republic was the lowest in the world.

Albanians in Kosovo broke away from Serbia after conducting a campaign of terror against Serbs and other ethnic groups living there, and after NATO forces undertook a 78-day military campaign in 1999 against what was then the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, consisting of Serbia and Montenegro.

Pristina unilaterally proclaimed independence from Belgrade on February 17, 2008. Since then, Kosovo has been recognized by 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China and some other states, have rejected Kosovar independence.

Davenport took over the leadership of the OSCE mission in Pristina in March. The diplomat headed the UK Embassy in Belgrade from 2010-2013 and the EU Delegation from 2013-2017.