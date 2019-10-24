UrduPoint.com
Serbian Foreign Minister Rules Out Kosovo's Recognition Even For Sake Of EU Membership

Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:46 PM

Belgrade will never recognize Kosovo's independence even if the European Union issues such an ultimatum for the country to join the bloc, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic told Sputnik in an interview

"The recent situation within the European Union doesn't leave us optimistic.

Just because we want to become a part of the European Union we won't agree on any ultimatums and if the ultimatum comes to recognize independence of Kosovo we will not do this," Dacic said.

Serbia is trying to move ahead with the EU accession process. In 2013, Serbia agreed to enter the EU-mediated talks with Kosovo, the dialogue has, however, since stalled. There have been also allegations that Europe might push for Belgrade's recognition of Kosovo as a condition for getting the bloc's membership.

