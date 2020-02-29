Serbian Foreign Minister Tested for Coronavirus Disease Upon Return From China - Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic and members of his delegation were tested for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Belgrade airport after returning from China, the Serbian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Dacic was on his official visit to China on Wednesday and Thursday, during which expressed support for the Chinese authorities and people in fighting against the deadly epidemic.

"In Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport, [the minister] passed through an enhanced screening, introduced in all our airports and border crossings due to coronavirus.

Border sanitary inspectors have handed out to the minister and delegation members warnings about the state of health, which are issued for passengers coming from infected regions," the ministry said in a statement.

So far, COVID-19 infected more than 83,700 people, resulting in the deaths of over 2,850 people. Over a third of the people who have contracted the disease have since been cured, including more than 3,770 individuals over the last 24 hours.