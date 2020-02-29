UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian Foreign Minister Tested For Coronavirus Disease Upon Return From China - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 01:40 AM

Serbian Foreign Minister Tested for Coronavirus Disease Upon Return From China - Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic and members of his delegation were tested for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Belgrade airport after returning from China, the Serbian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Dacic was on his official visit to China on Wednesday and Thursday, during which expressed support for the Chinese authorities and people in fighting against the deadly epidemic.

"In Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport, [the minister] passed through an enhanced screening, introduced in all our airports and border crossings due to coronavirus.

Border sanitary inspectors have handed out to the minister and delegation members warnings about the state of health, which are issued for passengers coming from infected regions," the ministry said in a statement.

So far, COVID-19 infected more than 83,700 people, resulting in the deaths of over 2,850 people. Over a third of the people who have contracted the disease have since been cured, including more than 3,770 individuals over the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

China Visit Belgrade Border All From Tesla Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Laboratory tests confirm 167 quarantine contacts f ..

15 minutes ago

US lawmaker slams Trump's silence over Muslim kill ..

1 hour ago

Senate body on human rights discusses custodial de ..

1 hour ago

Stock markets suffer worst week since financial cr ..

1 hour ago

Erdogan Confirms to Trump Plan to Push Damascus' F ..

2 hours ago

Fire in central Paris, train station being evacuat ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.