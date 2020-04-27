UrduPoint.com
Serbian Foreign Minister Thanks Russia For Providing Assistance In Fight Against COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:40 PM

Serbian Foreign Minister Thanks Russia for Providing Assistance in Fight Against COVID-19

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic during a Monday meeting with Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, the Russian ambassador in Belgrade, expressed his gratitude to Russia for helping his country amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Serbian Foreign Ministry said.

"During a meeting, Dacic thanked Botsan-Kharchenko for Russia's help to Serbia in a fight against coronavirus, namely for providing medical equipment," the ministry said.

The meeting between Dacic and Botsan-Kharchenko took place in the Foreign Ministry behind closed doors.

"Minister Dacic acknowledged the significance of the arrival of a team of Russian experts in Serbia, who shared their experience with our agencies and made an important contribution to the fight against coronavirus," the ministry added.

On Saturday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with Russian specialists and thanked them for their assistance to Belgrade.

Russian experts working in Serbia to assist the country's COVID-19 response have disinfected 110 facilities in 23 cities and towns, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Moreover, Russia sent 87 virologists and health experts, as well as medical and military equipment, to Serbia in early April.

