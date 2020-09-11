Serbian Foreign Minister Welcomes Strengthening of US Presence in Balkans

Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic welcomed the US intention to increase its economic and political presence in the Balkans following the economic agreement on Kosovo

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic welcomed the US intention to increase its economic and political presence in the Balkans following the economic agreement on Kosovo.

Last week, Serbian delegation led by President Aleksandar Vucic paid a two-day visit to the United States, where it held talks with the "prime minister" of Kosovo, Avdullah Hoti, following which the parties signed an agreement on economic cooperation on September 4 through the mediation of US President Donald Trump.

"The agreement concluded last week in Washington between Belgrade and Pristina could not have been achieved without the decisive role of the United States and President Donald Trump. It proves that the US side is one of our key partners in the process of achieving a permanent and sustainable solution to the Kosovo problem and Metohija," the Foreign Ministry quoted Dacic as saying at Remember and Stand by the United States conference organized by the Serbian-American Friendship Congress on the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack.

"We welcome the intention of the United States to increase presence in the region, both economically and politically, especially bearing in mind that we are all working together towards one goal maintaining peace and building more prosperous and more attractive Western Balkans for life," the Serbian minister said.

He again stressed that "the United States remains one of Serbia's key partners in implementing these intentions in the region."

On Friday, the US president's special envoy Richard Grenell announced that Donald Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace prize for the agreement signed in Washington between the Serbian authorities and the self-proclaimed Kosovo.