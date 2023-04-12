Serbian Foreign Ministry Denies Reports of Alleged Weapon Supplies by Belgrade to Kiev

The Serbian Foreign Ministry rejected on Wednesday reports that Belgrade had sold weapons to Kiev and stressed Serbia's commitment to military neutrality

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The Serbian Foreign Ministry rejected on Wednesday reports that Belgrade had sold weapons to Kiev and stressed Serbia's commitment to military neutrality.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported, citing the leaked Pentagon documents, that the Serbian authorities had already sent weapons to Ukraine and were ready to transfer more. Later, in a conversation with Sputnik, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic also called such reports untrue.

"(Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica) Dacic rejects reports of alleged exports of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, which were published by Reuters," the ministry said in a statement.

Belgrade strictly adheres to the observance of domestic and international legal acts, and also avoids the supply of weapons to any state if "an outbreak or continuation of an armed conflict is possible there" and a threat to peace and security is created, the statement added.

In addition, the statement noted that the re-export of the Serbian weapons without the permission of Belgrade was banned.