Serbian Foreign Ministry Makes Representation To Australian Envoy Over Djokovic

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 12:24 AM

Serbian Foreign Ministry Makes Representation to Australian Envoy Over Djokovic

Serbia's Foreign Ministry on Thursday has made representation to Australian Ambassador to Serbia Daniel Emery over Australian authorities' "inappropriate attitude" toward world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Serbia's Foreign Ministry on Thursday has made representation to Australian Ambassador to Serbia Daniel Emery over Australian authorities' "inappropriate attitude" toward world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic.

"Today, the Serbian Foreign Ministry has made representation to Australian Ambassador to Serbia Daniel Emery over inappropriate behavior toward the best tennis player in the world and the Serbian citizen, Novak Djokovic," the ministry said.

The ministry added that Serbia expects Emery to make "personal efforts" so that Djokovic was given the opportunity to wait for a court decision on his staying in Australia "in the accommodation's conditions appropriate for the athlete of his rank."

Unvaccinated Djokovic arrived to Australia to participate in Australian Open scheduled for January 17 in Melbourne, but was detained by migration officers and put to a migration isolation ward.

