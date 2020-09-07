(@FahadShabbir)

The Serbian Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador in Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko to "verbally clarify" the situation regarding a Facebook post by Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, about the meeting between Serbian and US presidents

Earlier in September, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic led a Serbian delegation at the talks with leaders of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo in Washington with the mediation of US President Donald Trump. The parties signed a deal on economic cooperation. A photo of the Serbian leader sitting on a chair in front of Trump at his office has been shared on Serbian social network pages.

Zakharova published a post on Facebook accompanying the photo with a screenshot of the interrogation scene from the "Basic Instinct" movie, with actress Sharon Stone sitting with her legs crossed. Zakharova wrote, "If you were called into the White House but your chair was placed interrogation-style, sit like it is shown on photo 2.

" Several senior Serbian politicians have criticized Zakharova's post, including Vucic himself. Meanwhile, Zakharova and Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov have said that the post may have been misunderstood.

On Sunday, Vucic and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov talked over the phone about the meeting in Washington, and both sides expressed their commitment to the comprehensive development of strategic partnership between the countries.

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said that Lavrov called him before the arrival of the Russian ambassador to the Serbian Foreign Ministry.

"Before the meeting, Lavrov called me," Dacic told Serbia's tv Happy.

The top Serbian diplomat said that Zakharova's post "created unnecessary tension" in Belgrade-Moscow relations, and thus a conversation between Lavrov and Vucic was important to settle the issue.

Dacic added that the situation should serve as a lesson for everyone. He also praised Lavrov for playing an active role in resolving the situation.