UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbian Gets 10 Years For Businessman Murder Attempt

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 06:12 PM

Serbian gets 10 years for businessman murder attempt

A man who attempted to murder a top Serbian businessman with close ties to President Aleksandar Vucic was jailed by a Belgrade court on Friday for 10 years

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :A man who attempted to murder a top Serbian businessman with close ties to President Aleksandar Vucic was jailed by a Belgrade court on Friday for 10 years.

Milan Beko, a former minister, was seriously wounded when he was shot by a gunman in front of his house in the Serbian capital in November 2014.

The court convicted Aleksandar Zdravkovic of attempted murder but cleared co-defendant Maja Adrovac of being his accomplice, state-run RTS television reported. The verdicts can be appealed.

Beko, 58, was a minister in charge of privatisation in one of the governments of former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic.

He was a member of the leftist JUL party of Milosevic's wife Mira Markovic.

Beko started his career in a public relations agency before starting his own business importing and distributing consumer goods and medicines -- one of the biggest such firms in the Balkans.

While Vucic was prime minister the government asked Beko to take over the ailing Serbian Railways, but he declined the offer.

Related Topics

Murder Prime Minister Business Privatisation Wife Man Belgrade Russian Trading System Stock Exchange July November TV Government Top Beko Court

Recent Stories

Iffat Omar demands ban on Khalil ur Rehman Qamar

19 minutes ago

Students protest for revival of students’ unions ..

40 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Economic activities be generated to avoid unemploy ..

1 hour ago

Okara judicial complex case: Supreme Court orders ..

15 minutes ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University organises 'Drug Aw ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.