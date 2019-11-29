Serbian gets 10 years for businessman murder attempt

A man who attempted to murder a top Serbian businessman with close ties to President Aleksandar Vucic was jailed by a Belgrade court on Friday for 10 years

Milan Beko, a former minister, was seriously wounded when he was shot by a gunman in front of his house in the Serbian capital in November 2014.

The court convicted Aleksandar Zdravkovic of attempted murder but cleared co-defendant Maja Adrovac of being his accomplice, state-run RTS television reported. The verdicts can be appealed.

Beko, 58, was a minister in charge of privatisation in one of the governments of former Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic.

He was a member of the leftist JUL party of Milosevic's wife Mira Markovic.

Beko started his career in a public relations agency before starting his own business importing and distributing consumer goods and medicines -- one of the biggest such firms in the Balkans.

While Vucic was prime minister the government asked Beko to take over the ailing Serbian Railways, but he declined the offer.