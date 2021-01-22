BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Serbian Health Ministry State Secretary Mirsad Derlek said on Friday that he was feeling great after receiving the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said last Sunday that Serbia was expecting 500,000 doses of Sputnik V in the near future. The first batch of 2,400 doses of the vaccine was delivered to Belgrade on December 30. Sputnik V is currently undergoing the procedure of obtaining a permit for use in Serbia.

When asked on national television how he felt after getting the shot, Derlek replied in Russian, saying "very good."

"Most of the citizens are asking for the Sputnik V vaccine. We are expecting the delivery of 250,000 doses soon.

We advise them to go for the vaccine that we have in bulk, which is China's Sinopharm. The difference is in the nuances and methodology of administering the vaccine, but the goal is to eventually develop antibodies and the immune response to COVID-19," the health official said.

Derlek, Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin and Parliament Speaker Ivica Dacic were vaccinated against the coronavirus with the Russian vaccine on January 6.

Serbia launched its national vaccination on December 24, when the country received the first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. Six days later, Serbia obtained 2,400 doses of Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.